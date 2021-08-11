Wisconsin DOT State Farm Safety Patrol helping drivers on I-41

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s new State Farm Safety Patrol Program is making a big difference on I-41 after launching in May.

The Wisconsin DOT and State Farm have teamed up on safety patrol for years and this latest program enhances highway safety.

“Don’t be frightened if a tow truck comes up from behind, you know, if you are one of those disabled vehicles. We’re just trying to help you out and get you off the roadway safely,” said Joshua Falk, Traffic Engineer for Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The Wisconsin DOT State Farm Safety Patrol offers free, limited roadside assistance to drivers and has already helped dozens of people since May.

Drivers have probably seen new signs for the Safety Patrol pop-up on I-41 in the last couple of weeks along the 26 mile stretch between De Pere and Appleton, on Highway 96 to County Highway F in the four-lane section freeway.

“The reason why we are doing this, it’s more of a congestion issue that we see when we have a disabled or stranded motorist that it tends to start backing up traffic on 41. So if we can get those people off of the shoulder and into a safe area to get them gas or help them fix their tire or any other vehicular issues, we can get them off the roadway safely and be able to assist them off-site,” said Falk.

The Safety Patrol drivers make regular patrols and will come to you. The tow truck travels the highway looking for disabled vehicles, dangerous debris, and stranded motorists. It runs continuously between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. and also 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. during peak hours Monday through Friday.

”The hope and the intent is obviously working with our local law enforcement partners that they can basically call this tow truck to help them assist and as it gets more and more known that this assistance is out there, that those numbers will continue to rise,” said Falk.

Wisconsin DOT officials say they hope to keep the Safety Patrol running until construction begins for the expansion project on I-41.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.