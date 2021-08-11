FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Venture Open Drive 2 End Poverty tees off Wednesday.

The charity golf outing is played at several courses in the Fox Valley.

The scramble begins at 10 a.m.

Due to rain, golf is canceled at Wander Springs Golf Course and Oneida Golf and Country Club, according to organizers. Attendees are still invited to enjoy food, drinks, and giveaways.

Those who cannot attend the golf outing can donate online or by phone. Lines are open.

PHONE: 877-221-5843

TEXT: USVO to 76278

ONLINE: https://www.usventureopen.com/register-donate/

Last year raised more than $4.6 million toward U.S. Venture’s mission to reduce and eliminate poverty.

The focus is on organizations that embrace continuous improvement, social innovation, shared measurement, sustainability, scalability and equity. Look at some of the recent grants thanks to the Drive 2 End Poverty and see how your donations have made a difference for local non-profits in the short videos below. More recent grants are listed below the video.

Create elementary school programs for children with emotional and mental health issues to keep them in the classroom and reduce stigma

Welcome Baby Initiative to increase pre-natal and post-natal visits and support new families with the greatest needs

Open a licensed facility for pregnant and parenting youth to find shelter and supportive services (video)

Chromebooks and transportation to vocational education for high school students with special needs

Be Great Graduate helping and inspiring kids to stay in school (video)

Reduce food insecurities among NWTC’s neediest students while increasing the number of Paul’s Pantry clients attending college

Developing partnerships for farm-to-school food programs benefiting local farmers and school children (video)

Providing Chromebooks and wi-fi hotspots to Winnebago Area Literacy Council learners and tutors to continue lessons virtually during the pandemic

Programs providing inmates and people who served their time get education, training and support to find stable jobs (video)

Address mental health needs in Head Start Early Childhood

Eviction prevention planning (video)

Making modifications to the St. Joseph Food Program building to better serve people during the pandemic

Mental health services centered on people of color and under-served communities (video)

Help domestic abuse services retain experienced staff working in a field with high burnout and secondary trauma

Make home improvements for people to stay in their homes as they get older and keep the home in their family (video)

The money comes from generous corporations, family foundations and individuals and administered by grant teams at three local community foundations.

