U.S. Venture fundraiser to support home improvement organizations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Venture Open takes place Wednesday, August 11. Since its inception, it has raised more than $51 million and granted more than $40 million to efforts to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

This year, the annual golf outing will take place, but the auction was moved online and the dinner and program were canceled due to CDC guidance amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

For the next few nights, as a proud partner of the U.S. Venture Open, Action 2 News is highlighting some of the organizations your donations have helped in U.S. Venture Open’s mission to end poverty.

Some of those organizations include the Rebuilding Together, as well as Neighborhood Partners.

“We see a lot of what we call ‘deferred maintenance.’ People who are low-income or just kind of going through a difficult time, learn to live with what they’ve got, and ‘I’ve just gotta put up with this, ‘cause I can’t change it. And there’s a little bit of water leak on the ceiling, and there’s nothing I can do, it’s not too bad right now, so just kinda leave it,’ and then year after year after year, now it’s a gaping hole, and now when it rains, it’s raining in my house.’ That’s the type of stuff that we see,” said Chip Wood of Rebuilding Together.

“There was another homeowner who had been, um, who had been without a shower and a bathroom for years. Years. They got connected with Rebuilding Together. The sponsor group, the volunteer group, were able to go in and make a bathroom happen, so that this person had a bathroom. It just make sense, y’know, if you can make it happen, why not?” added Amanda Weidner, also of Rebuilding Together.

“It’s just been a blessing to have them, and be able to help all these people to be able to stay in their homes, and be safe, and it’s just been wonderful,” said Gerry Lambie, a fourth generation Appleton resident.

“That is what makes the neighborhood vibrant, that’s what keeps a neighborhood connected, that’s what makes the neighborhood a place the people never wanna leave, and a place that people wanna come to,” said Julie Filapek of Neighborhood Partners.

“As people age, we make sure they’re able to age in place, and stay safe and healthy in their home. So we’ll add those grab bars, so as people get older, they have something stable to hang onto as they get in and out of the bathtub, or we’ll put in a tub cutout, where they’re able to take that step over without that risk of falling,” said Wood.

There are many organizations in Northeast Wisconsin supported over the years by U.S. Venture Open’s Drive 2 End Poverty. You can see more of them over the next few nights on Action 2 News and see short videos below.

Donations are being accepted now to support the U.S. Venture Open’s mission. Go to usventureopen.com or text USVO to 76278.

All of the auction items were moved online. Bidding ends at 7:30 P.M. on August 11.

We have more details about the U.S. Venture Open event at wbay.com/usventure.

