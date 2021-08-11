TORNADO WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 P.M. TONIGHT

It’s yet again another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Powerful storms are beginning to move into Central Wisconsin and will continue pressing off to the East. Today’s strong to severe storms will be with us throughout most of the afternoon and possibly into the early evening (mainly between noon and 6 p.m.). The threats with these storms will be damaging winds, hail, a few tornadoes, and torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding. A tornado watch is in effect for most of our counties until 8 P.M. tonight.

It’s going to be hot again today. High temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid 80s. However, with the very muggy air, the heat indices will be well into the 90s. Some areas south of the Fox Cities could have “feel-like temperatures” reaching 100°.

Thankfully, there’s an end in sight to this weather pattern... A couple of cold fronts moving through the area over the next couple days will end the heat, humidity and storms. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday and during the weekend, with comfortable highs in the 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON LAKE MICHIGAN

TODAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 3-5′

THURSDAY: W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 86 (heat index: 90s)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Less humid late. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not quite as humid. Maybe a t’shower? HIGH: 85 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 76 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81

