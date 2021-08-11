Titletown opens more public park space

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Titletown held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate Phase 2 of development.

New park spaces are now available for public use.

Green Bay Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says Titletown is a community asset.

“For Titletown, this is a real milestone. To open up this end of the development, and really an area that I think is going to be tremendously popular,” Murphy said.

The Titletown team is also looking to find tenants for office space in the district.

Apartments and homes are under construction. Seventeen of 28 town homes have been sold.

