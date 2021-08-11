Advertisement

Suspect injured by own gun during Appleton liquor store robbery

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police arrested a man after an armed liquor store robbery early Wednesday morning.

The suspect was identified as Kyle D. Peebles, 30, Appleton.

At 12:10 a.m., police responded to a report of a robbery at Memorial Liquor, 415 Memorial Drive. Officers found an employee who had been struck several times by a man armed with a handgun.

The suspect fired the gun, but the round did not hit anyone. Police say Peebles was hurt when the gun recoiled and hit him in the forehead.

Police located Peebles leaving the area. The gun was found at the scene of the robbery.

Peebles was arrested on charges of Armed Robbery, First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Substantial Battery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Disorderly Conduct with use of a Dangerous Weapon and Felony Bail Jumping.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Second round of severe weather expected after reported tornado touch down
Martaesian Demileo Riley
Man charged with child enticement for incident in Green Bay
Packers announce performer for Kickoff Weekend concert
Gavel, generic
Formal charges filed against woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer
St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Some health care workers plan to protest vaccine mandates in Green Bay

Latest News

Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Second round of severe weather expected after reported tornado touch down
Melissa A. Smith
COMPLAINT: Oshkosh woman paid $500 for hit in murder-for-hire plot
August 11 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking storms
Titletown Phase 2 ribbon cutting
Titletown opens more public park space