Advertisement

Reports: FDA expected to authorize booster shots for immunocompromised

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people in the coming days, according to CNN.

Advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will reportedly discuss immunocompromised individuals receiving booster shots Friday.

NBC reported that CDC advisors recommended extra doses for immunocompromised individuals in July.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Between Pulaski and Angelica. Aug. 11, 2021.
Spotters report tornado near Pulaski, storm cleanup process underway in Green Bay
Martaesian Demileo Riley
Man charged with child enticement for incident in Green Bay
Packers announce performer for Kickoff Weekend concert
Gavel, generic
Formal charges filed against woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer
St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Some health care workers plan to protest vaccine mandates in Green Bay

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Between Pulaski and Angelica. Aug. 11, 2021.
Spotters report tornado near Pulaski, storm cleanup process underway in Green Bay
Storm cleanup continues in Green Bay following Tuesday storms
Storm cleanup continues in Green Bay following Tuesday storms
Pulaski cleaning up after storm spotters report tornado
Pulaski cleaning up after storm spotters report tornado
Appleton City Council debates brand study, new marketing image
Council members raise questions over Appleton Health Officer vacancy