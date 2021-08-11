Police arrest man after shootings in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police arrested a 23-year-old Oshkosh man after shootings on Main Street Tuesday night.

At about 11 p.m., officers were called to a man firing multiple rounds in the 200 block of North Main Street.

Officers were looking for the suspect when more shots were fired in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Police found the suspect and recovered a handgun.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s name was not released.

If you have information, call Oshkosh Police at 92-236-5700. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (920) 231-8477.

