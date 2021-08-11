Advertisement

New bug-eating plant discovered along Pacific Coast

By CNN
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – For the first time in 20 years, a new species of insect-eating plant has been identified.

You can find it along North America’s Pacific Coast.

Its scientific name is Triantha occidentalis, but it’s commonly known as the western false asphodel.

The plant is found in boggy, coastal areas from California to Alaska.

It’s kind of pretty for a carnivore with a little white flower.

“Little Shop of Horrors” fans shouldn’t get too excited. It’s nothing like Seymour.

This predatory plant does its eating with its stem.

It uses tiny hairs to trap insects, then releases enzymes to break down and digest the prey through absorption.

Scientists also believe the plant is choosy about its prey.

The key to its pickiness is in its stickiness.

Its minuscule hairs are only strong enough to trap tiny bugs, leaving larger and stronger ones like bees and butterflies free to continue their good work as pollinators.

