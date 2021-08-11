Advertisement

Man indicted on capital murder in slaying of 4-year-old Dallas boy found dead on street

FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.
FILE - This photo provided by the Dallas County Jail, in Texas, shows Darriynn Brown.(Dallas County Jail via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old boy who was found dead on a Dallas street has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

The Dallas Morning News reports 18-year-old Darriynn Ronnell Brown was indicted Monday by a Dallas County grand jury in the slaying of Cash Gernon.

Authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed and forensic evidence linked Brown to his death.

Brown’s attorney said he expects Brown to be found incompetent to stand trial after a mental evaluation.

Dallas County prosecutors have not said whether they will seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Second round of severe weather expected after reported tornado touch down
Martaesian Demileo Riley
Man charged with child enticement for incident in Green Bay
Packers announce performer for Kickoff Weekend concert
Gavel, generic
Formal charges filed against woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer
St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Some health care workers plan to protest vaccine mandates in Green Bay

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
FILE - Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5,...
‘Jeopardy!’ announces two new hosts to replace Alex Trebek
Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Second round of severe weather expected after reported tornado touch down
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’ progress on $1T infrastructure bill
Southwest Airlines is one of several major U.S. airlines not requiring employees to be...
3 major airlines not mandating vaccines for workers