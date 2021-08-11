Advertisement

Lightning strike sparks house fire in Luxemburg

A lightning strike causes a house fire in Luxemburg, Wis. Aug. 11, 2021.
A lightning strike causes a house fire in Luxemburg, Wis. Aug. 11, 2021.(Luxemburg Community Fire)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters say a lightning strike sparked a house fire in Luxemburg early Wednesday.

At 12:55 a.m., Luxemburg Community Fire was called to a house at E1171 State Highway 29 in the Town of Montpelier.

Crews arrived to find a two-story home with flames coming from the roof. Firefighters went to the second story of the home, “attacking the fire until being pulled back due to deteriorating conditions.”

The department says the home had numerous additions, which made it difficult to get to the voids. They fought the fire outside until conditions were right to go back inside.

Luxemburg Fire says more than 15 teams of firefighters fought the fire over several hours. They eventually found access to all of the voids.

The were no reports of injuries.

The following departments helped Luxemburg Fire at the scene: Casco, New Franken, Kewaunee, Denmark, and Luxemburg Rescue. BUG Fire stood by at the Luxemburg station in case of a second alarm.

