Advertisement

Interview: Build Like a Girl event showcases opportunities for women

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Opportunities are plentiful for women in the construction business.

Organizers of the upcoming “Build Like a Girl” event hope the unique experience will bring more women to the construction industry, where the gender is vastly under-represented.

Check out the interview with Dave Walsh, the Executive Vice President and Human Resources at Miron Construction, in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Wisconsin DHS reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in latest update
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Neenah crash
Martaesian Demileo Riley
Man charged with child enticement for incident in Green Bay
Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Tornado damage reported in Outagamie County, storm cleanup underway in Green Bay
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Tornado damage reported in Outagamie County, storm cleanup underway in Green Bay
Storm damage on Green Bay's east side
Storm damage on Green Bay's east side
3 Brilliant Minutes: Sutureless wound closure hydrogel
3 Brilliant Minutes: Material can help prevent scar formation
Rally in front of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. Those demonstrating say they support equity...
Fiery debate at Manitowoc school board meeting over critical race theory