Residents allowed to return home after Hortonville gas leak

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents evacuated because of a natural gas leak in Hortonville are being allowed to return home.

Outagamie County Emergency Management says the gas has been shut off.

People on Olk Street were briefly evacuated to the Hortonville Opera House on Main Street.

The leak happened in the area of road construction.

There was an identified gas leak outside Hortonville High School due to the road construction on Olk St. All activities on the Hortonville side of the district are canceled this evening. Please avoid the area. — Hortonville Schools (@HortonvilleSD) August 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.