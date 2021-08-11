Advertisement

Residents allowed to return home after Hortonville gas leak

Source; Pixabay(Source: Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Residents evacuated because of a natural gas leak in Hortonville are being allowed to return home.

Outagamie County Emergency Management says the gas has been shut off.

People on Olk Street were briefly evacuated to the Hortonville Opera House on Main Street.

The leak happened in the area of road construction.

