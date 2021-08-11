Advertisement

Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By WZTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) - Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival announced it will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test.

The festival takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The last day festival-goers can get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in order to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the event is Aug. 19.

Otherwise, they will have to show a negative test result from within three days of first entering the festival.

Organizers are also asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times. Everyone, vaccinated or not, is asked to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

The organizers said the safety of their patrons and staff is their top priority.

