August 11 Farmers’ Market on Broadway canceled due to risk of severe weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Aug. 11 Farmers’ Market on Broadway has been canceled due to the risk of severe weather.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for severe weather.

“Safety is one of our top priorities in the Broadway District,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc. “Given the weather pattern and severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of event attendees, vendors and entertainers.”

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says, “Today’s strong to severe storms will arrive a few hours sooner than yesterday’s early evening storms. Look for storms this afternoon, between noon and 6 p.m. These dangerous thunderstorms may have high winds, hail and torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding. There’s also another chance of isolated tornadoes across the area.”

