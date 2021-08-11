Advertisement

August 11 Farmers’ Market on Broadway canceled due to risk of severe weather

Farmers' Market on Broadway. (WBAY Photo)
Farmers' Market on Broadway. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Aug. 11 Farmers’ Market on Broadway has been canceled due to the risk of severe weather.

It’s a First Alert Weather Day for the potential for severe weather.

“Safety is one of our top priorities in the Broadway District,” said Allie Thut, Director of Special Events for On Broadway, Inc. “Given the weather pattern and severe storms expected to hit our area, we felt this was the best decision to ensure the safety of event attendees, vendors and entertainers.”

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says, “Today’s strong to severe storms will arrive a few hours sooner than yesterday’s early evening storms. Look for storms this afternoon, between noon and 6 p.m. These dangerous thunderstorms may have high winds, hail and torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding. There’s also another chance of isolated tornadoes across the area.”

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Gegare captured this image south of Black Creek on Tuesday evening.
Second round of severe weather expected after reported tornado touch down
Martaesian Demileo Riley
Man charged with child enticement for incident in Green Bay
Packers announce performer for Kickoff Weekend concert
Gavel, generic
Formal charges filed against woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer
St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Some health care workers plan to protest vaccine mandates in Green Bay

Latest News

First Alert Weather
ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE WEATHER
August 11 mid-morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tracking storms
August 11 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Another round of storms
First Alert Weather
SEVERE THREAT HAS ENDED...