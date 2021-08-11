ANOTHER ROUND OF SEVERE WEATHER

It’s yet again another FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! Similar to yesterday, hazy sunshine will give way to powerful thunderstorms. However, be on your toes... Today’s strong to severe storms will arrive a few hours sooner than yesterday’s early evening storms. Look for storms this afternoon, between noon and 6pm. These dangerous thunderstorms may have high winds, hail and torrential rainfall leading to flash flooding. There’s also another chance of isolated tornadoes across the area.

It’s also going to be another hot day. Before the storms arrive, high temperatures will rise into the 80s. However, with the very muggy air, the heat indices will be well into the 90s. Some areas south of the Fox Cities could have “feel-like temperatures” reaching 100°.

Thankfully, there’s an end in sight to this weather pattern... A couple of cold fronts moving through the area over the next couple days will end the heat, humidity and storms. Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday and during the weekend, with comfortable highs in the 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY ON LAKE MICHIGAN

TODAY: SW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: SW/W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Strong to severe afternoon thunderstorms. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 87 (heat index: 90s)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Less humid late. LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but not quite as humid. Maybe a t’shower? HIGH: 85 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Tons of sun. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid. HIGH: 81

