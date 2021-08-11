50% of Outagamie County population completes COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Department of Health Services (DHS) reports Wednesday that 4,345 more Wisconsinites started the COVID-19 vaccine series, and another 2,723 are now considered fully vaccinated. Our calculations show an average 5,357 Wisconsinites started their vaccinations each day over the past 7 days, and an average of 2,714 people became fully vaccinated.

The DHS reports 52.9% of the state’s entire population has received at least one vaccine dose, including 49.8% of the population that’s fully vaccinated. Not counting children -- who up to age 12 aren’t eligible for the vaccine -- 63.7% of Wisconsin’s adult population is vaccinated, including 60.4% receiving their full dosage. Nearly all of those percentages are unchanged from Tuesday – the only increase reported by the DHS involved the state’s entire population starting the vaccine series.

In addition, the DHS says 50% of Outagamie County’s population has completed the vaccine series. Outagamie County is the fourth county in our region to cross the 50% threshold, and joins Menominee, Door, and Brown Counties.

Vaccinators reported an increase in all age groups receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as nearly all age groups for completing the vaccine series on Wednesday. The only group that did not see an increase for completing the vaccine series was the 18-24-year-old age group.

After multiple days of seeing no increase in the 65 and older age group, the DHS reported a 0.1% increase for those who started the vaccine series, as well as those who finished it.

The DHS says the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased by more than 1,000 for the ninth straight report. According to the agency, 1,383 new cases have been confirmed during the past 24 hours. In addition, the DHS says the seven-day average of confirmed coronavirus cases is now at 1,121.

During the past 24 hours, the state reported another 114 hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment. We calculate the state is now averaging 75 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day. 5.37% of all known coronavirus cases in Wisconsin during the last year-and-a-half have resulted in hospitalization, equaling 34,029 people. Most recovered, but some are so-called “long haulers” who have lingering effects from their infection, ranging from chronic headaches to breathing problems to “brain fog.”

The CDC says the delta variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. The CDC revised masking guidelines after discovering vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can carry the same viral load as the unvaccinated and transmit it to others, but the vaccinated are less likely to require hospitalization even if they get sick.

The DHS also reports that more than 98% of all COVID-19 cases from January 1, 2021 – July 22, 202 happened to people who were not fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive – dropped for a second straight day, and lowered from 7.2% to 7.1%. Since the first patient in Wisconsin was hospitalized more than a year and a half ago for COVID-19 (the disease caused by the coronavirus), the state has seen 633,133 confirmed cases.

The state says the seven-day death average from COVID-19 held steady from Tuesday at 2 deaths per day. In addition, state health officials increased Wisconsin’s cumulative death toll from the disease by three to 7,462. The state’s death rate – which is for all known cases - held steady at 1.18% for a third day.

While Action 2 News does not provide all Wisconsin county case and death numbers, none of the three deaths caused by COVID-19 in the past 24 hours were in our viewing area. Once again, there were no COVID-19 deaths reported to the state that happened in the past 30 days. You can find county by county cases and deaths further below in this article. Menominee County did lower its COVID-19 death toll by one.

When you take discharges and deaths into account with the new admissions, 525 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 around the state, 44 more than 24 hours ago, according to Tuesday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). Out of those patients, 156 are in intensive care, four fewer than Monday’s report. The WHA has not listed more than 500 total hospital patients in one day since February 9.

The WHA says hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 42 patients, with 16 in ICU. That’s 1 more in ICU, and three additional patients overall since Monday. Meanwhile, Fox Valley hospitals reported treating 24 patients – one fewer than Monday -- with 6 in ICU, also a decrease of one since the last report.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (WEDNESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 53.1% (+0.1) 50.2% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 47.8% (+0.0) 45.2% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 42.7% (+0.1) 40.1% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 68.0% (+0.0) 65.4% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 45.5% (+0.1) 43.0% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 43.6% (+0.1) 41.3% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.4% (+0.2) 43.6% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 46.6% (+0.1) 44.2% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 42.9% (+0.0) 41.0% (+0.1) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 50.1% (+0.1) 47.2% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 43.8% (+0.1) 41.4% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 56.9% (+0.3) 50.8% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 44.3% (+0.1) 42.1% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 53.0% (+0.1) 50.0% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.2% (+0.1) 36.9% (+0.0) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 51.4% (+0.1) 48.7% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 45.6% (+0.1) 43.2% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 37.6% (+0.1) 35.8% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 50.8% (+0.1) 48.1% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 244,165 (51.5%) (+0.1) 231,111 (48.7%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 270,700 (49.2%) (+0.0) 255,712 (46.5%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,079,886 (52.9%) (+0.1) 2,902,048 (49.8%) (+0.0)

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change from last report)

12-15: 36.9% received a dose (+0.2)/30.4% completed (+0.2)

16-17: 44.8% received a dose (+0.1)/39.7% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 46.0% received a dose (+0.1)/41.6% completed (+0.0)

25-34: 50.2% received a dose (+0.1)/46.5% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 58.2% received a dose (+0.1)/54.5% completed (+0.1)

45-54: 60.3% received a dose (+0.1)/56.9% completed (+0.1)

55-64: 70.3% received a dose (+0.1)/67.2% completed (+0.1)

65+: 84.2% received a dose (+0.1)/82.0% completed (+0.1)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,692 cases (+55) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 6,001 cases (+11) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,445 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,246 cases (+11) (178 death)

Door – 2,690 cases (+12) (30 deaths)

Florence - 460 cases (+2) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,931 cases (+40) (133 deaths)

Forest - 994 cases (+4) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,106 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,661 cases (+8) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,009 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,416 cases (+4) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,085 cases (+3) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,795 cases (+9) (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,302 cases (+8) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,831 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 818 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,646 cases (+13) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,260 cases (+22) (226 deaths)

Shawano – 4,852 cases (+6) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,287 cases (+22) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,089 cases (+17) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,250 cases (+3 ) (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,813 cases (+20) (204 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

