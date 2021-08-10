Advertisement

Wisconsin governor vetoes GOP bills to restrict absentees

Gov. Evers unveils Rx for Less plan in Wausau on Aug. 4, 2021.
Gov. Evers unveils Rx for Less plan in Wausau on Aug. 4, 2021.(WSAW)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed bills passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on absentee ballots in the key battleground state.

The Democratic governor had been widely expected to turn back the bills, which his party had derided as voter suppression.

Republicans argued the proposals were necessary to ensure clean elections. The Wisconsin measures vetoed Tuesday are part of a nationwide push by conservatives to reshape elections and voting after President Donald Trump narrowly lost a second term to Democrat Joe Biden.

Wisconsin Republicans don’t have enough votes to override Evers’ veto. No Democrats supported the legislation.

