WATCH LIVE: Tracking a storm system moving through the region

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A line of storms with a history of producing tornados is moving through the Action 2 News viewing area.

According to the NWS, the areas where tornado warnings were issued included Seymour, Nichols and Cicero.

The agency said at 6:08 p.m. a tornado was on the ground, and was traveling between Nichols and Black Creek. It was also said to be approaching Highway 47.

Tornado Warning including Seymour WI, Nichols WI, Cicero WI until 6:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/o8AtDiRCWR — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) August 10, 2021

A few minutes later, the agency stated the tornado was on the ground just southwest of Nichols and northwest of Black Creek.

The storm was said to be moving east at 20 miles an hour.

If you are in the storm’s path, seek shelter immediately.

6:08 PM | TORNADO ON THE GROUND. Tornado should be tracking in-between Nichols and Black Creek. It is approaching Hwy 47. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/8lu9ESSAp7 — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) August 10, 2021

6:14 PM | A Tornado is on the ground just southwest of Nicols and northwest of Black Creek moving east at 20 mph. This is a very DANGEROUS SITUATION! Seek shelter immediately! #wiwx pic.twitter.com/2xda1rzLg8 — NWS Green Bay (@NWSGreenBay) August 10, 2021

The First Alert Weather Team will track this system as it continues to move through the region.

