Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Tracking a storm system moving through the region

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - A line of storms with a history of producing tornados is moving through the Action 2 News viewing area.

According to the NWS, the areas where tornado warnings were issued included Seymour, Nichols and Cicero.

The agency said at 6:08 p.m. a tornado was on the ground, and was traveling between Nichols and Black Creek. It was also said to be approaching Highway 47.

A few minutes later, the agency stated the tornado was on the ground just southwest of Nichols and northwest of Black Creek.

The storm was said to be moving east at 20 miles an hour.

If you are in the storm’s path, seek shelter immediately.

The First Alert Weather Team will track this system as it continues to move through the region.

LATEST FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

SUBMIT PICTURES AND VIDEO: https://www.wbay.com/community/user-content/

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Wisconsin DHS reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in latest update
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Neenah crash
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin
European frogbit.
Highly invasive plant found in Oconto County
Packers announce performer for Kickoff Weekend concert

Latest News

S.S. Badger to pause sailing after crew member tests positive for COVID-19
S.S. Badger to pause sailing after crew member tests positive for COVID-19
Summerfest to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
Summerfest to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
Districts maintain masking policies despite DPI’s guideline update
Districts maintain masking policies despite DPI’s guideline update
Formal charges filed against woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer
Formal charges filed against woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer