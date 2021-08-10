U.S. Venture fundraiser to help organizations which help prevent eviction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Venture Open takes place Wednesday, August 11. Since its inception, it has raised more than $51 million and granted more than $40 million to efforts to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

This year, the annual golf outing will take place, but the auction was moved online and the dinner and program were canceled due to CDC guidance amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.

For the next few nights, as a proud partner of the U.S. Venture Open, Action 2 News is highlighting some of the organizations your donations have helped in U.S. Venture Open’s mission to end poverty.

Some of those organizations include the Winnebago Conflict Resolution Center, as well as the Oshkosh Kids Foundation.

“I spent about 3 years sleeping on the street, I was staying at different friends’ houses; I shouldn’t have had to live like that,” says Darnell, who used to be homeless.

“A lot of people have a home, they don’t realize what a roof and a building can do for somebody, something that’s taken for granted, something that I took for granted, until I didn’t have that security any more, and nobody should have to live like that, especially if they’ve got kids, but anybody in general should not have to go through that, and to be trying so hard, and to be working 2 jobs and still get nowhere was hard. Was very hard,” says Amanda.

“Today right now I have 15 families in motels right now waiting for apartments to open up because we’re so low on affordable housing in our area. Such a shortage,” said Julie Dumke, the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Oshkosh Kids Foundation.

“A granted eviction will stay on your record for at least 10 years. If you come through the Conflict Resolution Center and we are able to work something out, it can drop off as fast as 18 months. Ideally, we’d love to even talk to landlords before an eviction even has to be filed. Before anybody comes to the courthouse. Let’s see if we can get out in the community and resolve these issues without having to tarnish somebody’s record for even that 18 months,” says Michael Rust, the CEO of the Winnebago Conflict Resolution Center.

“To see my boys not only happy because they had their own rooms, but because they had a room and a bed, that was amazing,” adds Amanda.

There are many organizations in Northeast Wisconsin supported over the years by U.S. Venture Open’s Drive 2 End Poverty. You can see more of them over the next few nights on Action 2 News and see short videos below.

Donations are being accepted now to support the U.S. Venture Open’s mission. Go to usventureopen.com or text USVO to 76278.

All of the auction items were moved online. Bidding ends at 7:30 P.M. on August 11.

We have more details about the U.S. Venture Open event at wbay.com/usventure.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.