Summerfest to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Summerfest will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result for festival goers.

Patrons will need to have a negative test result within 72 hours to attend the massive music festival in Milwaukee.

Children under 12 will be required to wear a mask.

This comes as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads in Wisconsin.

Proof of vaccination is an original vaccination card or printed copy of a valid vaccination card or a digital screen shot or photo of a valid card. The entire front of the card must be visible.

For negative test results, fans must show a printed copy of the negative result or digital photo or screen shot. The entire result must be visible.

PCR and Rapid test results will be accepted.

Masking is recommended in indoor spaces.

MORE ON SUMMERFEST’S COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: https://www.summerfest.com/covid-19-entry-protocols/

Summerfest is Sept. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.

Summerfest officials will also have these enhanced safety measures:

Increased hand sanitizer stations on-site

Dedicated cleaning crews will conduct frequent cleanings in high touch areas

Overnight deep-cleaning procedures with dedicated crews

Cashless transactions

Summerfest will require a COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours to attend the fest, including Wednesday @amfam Amphitheater shows. Kids under 12 will be required to wear a mask. Get all the details and see our FAQ at https://t.co/66THgpvXLO pic.twitter.com/nJ6mv6yjLH — Summerfest (@Summerfest) August 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.