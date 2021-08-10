STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS INTO EVENING

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for scattered storms into the first half of the night. With all of the hot, very humid air there is plenty of thunderstorm energy available, so storms could develop quickly and they could be strong to severe. While powerful storms are possible across all of northeast Wisconsin, the greatest risk is likely from Green Bay and to the SOUTH... We’re concerned these storms will have damaging straight-line winds, hail and more heavy rainfall. Due to the overly saturated ground, flash flooding could become a major problem through this evening. An isolated tornado or two is also possible as the storms move through the area. Keep informed with any sudden changes with the weather over the next several hours!

WINDS & WAVES:

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: WSW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Strong evening storms, then some clearing. Mega-muggy. Areas of fog. LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Patchy morning fog. Hot and humid. Mostly sunny, but more late storms... Could be strong. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, but turning less humid. Chance of a spotty late day t’shower. HIGH: 86 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning slightly humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. Warm, slightly humid. HIGH: 82

