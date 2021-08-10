S.S. Badger to pause sailing after crew member tests positive for COVID-19

LUDINGTON, Mich. (WBAY) - A crew member on the S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Carferry has tested positive for COVID-19, causing the service to pause for a week.

Interlake Maritime Services says they conducted contact tracing and three additional crew members were placed in quarantine.

“The safety of our employees and passengers is our top priority. We are hopeful that this is an isolated case,” says Mark W. Barker, President of Interlake Maritime Services. “However, to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, we will be voluntarily suspending S.S. Badger sailings for approximately one week after the vessel completes its schedule sailings on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.”

Service is expected to resume on Thursday, August 19. The ferry travels between Manitowoc, Wis. and Ludington, Mich.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this will cause our valued customers,” says General Manager Sara Spore. “If you have reservations to travel on the S.S. Badger between now and next Wednesday, August 18, 2021, we would be happy to reschedule your booking or provide a full refund, whichever you prefer.”

If you have questions, call a reservation specialist at 1-800-841-4243.

