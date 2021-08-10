Advertisement

Rep. Ron Kind won’t seek re-election in 2022

The race next year will help determine majority control in the U.S. House of Representatives.
By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (Gray DC/WSAW/AP) - Democratic Rep. Ron Kind of La Crosse won’t run again for Congress.

Rep. Kind made the announcement Tuesday after nearly 25 years of service in the House of Representatives. A press conference was held Tuesday afternoon.

Kind is just one of seven House Democrats serving in districts won by former President Donald Trump in 2020. Trump also carried the district in 2016.

Kind’s planned departure, announced Tuesday, only makes it more difficult for Democrats to maintain their majority in the House in next year’s midterm election. Kind is the longest-serving Democrat in Wisconsin’s delegation. Kind was a top target for Republicans in 2022 as he faced a rematch with Derrick Van Orden. Kind was first elected in 1996.

Fellow Wisconsin lawmakers reacted to the news of the congressman’s upcoming retirement.

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) said in a statement: “Ron always put the people of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District ahead of partisan politics in Washington and I have a tremendous amount of respect for his public service to Wisconsin. He worked hard to support our Wisconsin farmers and understood the importance of carrying on our state’s proud tradition of being a national leader on issues of environment protection and conservation. I know the people he has represented in Congress appreciate the fact that he worked to expand access to quality, affordable health care, and that he stood up to those who have tried to take it away. As Ron, Tawni and their two sons move forward writing the next chapter of lives together, I wish them all the best.”

Kind has served as a representative for the 3rd Congressional District since 1997. Kind was re-elected to the seat in 2020. He is a La Crosse, Wis. native.

The 3rd congressional district spans most of southwestern Wisconsin and parts of central Wisconsin, including La Crosse, Eau Claire, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Chippewa Falls and Tomah.

Copyright 2021 WSAW and Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.

