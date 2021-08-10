Advertisement

Packers announce performer for Kickoff Weekend concert

(KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country music star Jake Owen will perform during Green Bay Packers Kickoff Weekend.

Owen will rock the parking lot of Lambeau Field on Sunday, Sept. 19. The concert starts at 5 p.m. It will be located on the stadium’s east side.

The concert is free. It celebrate the return of regular season football at Lambeau Field and the first full-capacity crowd since January 2020.

Parking for the concert is free and first-come, first-served. Fans are allowed to bring blankets and chairs.

The Johnsonville Tailgate Village will have food and beverages for purchase between 3 and 8 p.m. during the concert.

Jake Owen was the American Country Awards Breakthrough Artist of the Year in 2012. He’s known for hits “Barefoot Blue Jean Night”, “Alone with You”, and “The One That Got Away.”

The party continues Monday, Sept. 20 when the Packers host the Detroit Lions for Monday Night Football. Kickoff is 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

