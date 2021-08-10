Maritime Week celebrates Coast Guard in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s Maritime Week in Sturgeon Bay. The week celebrates the history of Door County and salutes the United States Coast Guard.

Kailin Schumacher visited the Door County Maritime Museum to find out more about the meaning for Maritime Week. Watch the video above to learn more.

Sturgeon Bay is one of 29 communities in the nation to be a Coast Guard City. It’s the only Coast Guard City in Wisconsin.

The Maritime Museum is located at 120 N Madison Ave. in Sturgeon Bay.

MARITIME WEEK SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: http://www.dcmm.org/news-links/maritime-week-2021/

