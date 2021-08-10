Man charged with child enticement for incident in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been charged with Child Enticement in connection to an incident involving a 10-year-old girl in Green Bay.

Martaesian Demileo Riley, 29, faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the felony charge. Because he was previously convicted of armed robbery, he’s considered a repeater and that maximum sentence could be increased.

On Aug. 4, officers were called to the area of Wilson Ave. and Velp Ave. A caller said a man in a white SUV tried to get a 10-year-old girl into his vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness stated he and his wife were driving in the area when they witnessed a man in an SUV talking to the girl. The man started driving and turned right on Velp Ave. and quickly onto Neville Ave. The witness thought he was trying to avoid them. The witness stated the driver came back around and was once again talking to the girl.

The witnesses’ wife asked the girl if she was OK, and she shook her head “no.”

The suspect then took off south on Wilson Ave.

Police spoke with the girl, who they described as “shook up.” She said she was walking home from a gas station when the SUV pulled close to the curb and the driver said, “Hey, I know you.” The girl didn’t recognize the man, according to the complaint.

The man then said his name was “Dave” that he knew the girl’s mom. The girl said she told him she didn’t know him and he drove away.

However, the SUV came around again and pulled close. The girl said the man told her, “come over and talk to me.”

That’s when the witnesses stopped and talked to the girl and Riley drove away.

Police were able to get still photos of the suspect vehicle. On Aug. 5, an officer spotted a white SUV with heavy window tint and black wheels parked at a laundromat. As the officer pulled into the lot, the vehicle pulled out and turned east on Velp Ave. The license plate came back to an address in Green Bay. The index in the address showed Martaesian D. Riley had been arrested at that address on a parole violation in July 2020.

Officers said Riley’s mugshot matched the description of the suspect in the child enticement incident.

On Aug. 6, officers caught up with Riley and took him into custody on a probation hold.

Investigators asked Riley if he recalled talking with a girl on Aug. 4. He admitted to it, saying he believed her to be in her 20s as she was wearing high heels, carrying a purse and wearing shorts.

According to the complaint, Riley admitted to driving next to her at the speed she was walking. When he saw the witness car behind him, he circled around.

Riley said he never asked the girl to get into his car and he never left the car to make contact with her.

“When told she was only 10-years-old, he stated if he knew her age, he would not have attempted contact,” reads the complaint. “Basically, he was trying to ‘get with’ the girl, but nothing happened.”

“Riley justified his actions as he was being ‘a guy’ and eluded to the fact that he has 13 children,” according to the complaint.

In 2015, Riley was found guilty of Armed Robbery with Threat of Force in Racine County. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

