Konop Companies: family-owned business celebrates 75 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - They’ve been a staple in breakrooms and company lobbies across Northeast Wisconsin for 75 years.

And today, all those vending machines are just a small portion of what Konop Companies has grown into, after beginning as a family-owned business that started making money one penny at a time.

Inside Konop Companies in Allouez hangs a picture of founder Louie Konop, and just a few feet away, the inspiration that started it all after he returned home from World War Two in 1946.

“And then he saw this little peanut machine route available, 120 penny peanut machines, he ran everywhere from up to Menominee, Michigan down to Sheboygan, filling peanuts and collecting pennies,” says Tom Konop, pointing to one of his dad’s original peanut machines.

For Louie’s three children, a start in the business came at an early age in a home on Elm Street.

“Coming home from grade school and going over and cutting open boxes of candy,” recalls Konop, who now serves as Konop Companies President.

The family’s hard work paid off, and it didn’t take long for Konop Vending to grow.

“Moved into candy, moved into coffee, sold cigarettes and then transpired all the way into making fresh food in the 70′s and today, all the way today where we’re doing all remote monitoring on all of our equipment, we have our fresh markets out there, we do dining facilities, day cares, grade schools,” explains Konop.

Today, three divisions make up Konop Companies; micro-market vending, food service, and office coffee and bottled water.

Louie Konop passed away in 2016, but the company is still family-owned and run by his children, Dave, Tom and Mary.

“It’s in our blood, when you grow up with it, you live it, you breathe it, you love it,” says Mary Borely, Konop Companies Secretary-Treasurer.

This month, Konop’s is celebrating its 75th anniversary with its 140 employees.

“I was happy to reach 75, have all 3 of us still be here and healthy at that point, we were able to celebrate with all of our employees last Friday, our retirees, which was a very, very happy night for the 3 of us, i know mom and dad were looking down, were very proud that we have carried on what they have built from nothing, and we hope to continue that,” says Borely.

“We love according to what dad taught us, honesty, integrity, hard work and fun, and we have fun, and when you can have fun in your business that’s why you stay in it,” adds Konop with a smile.

