Kaukauna schools won’t require masking, some Menasha schools will

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - Another contentious school board meeting in our area over the issue of masking.

On Monday afternoon, the Unified School District of De Pere announced optional masking, and later the Kaukauna Area School Board voted unanimously for optional masking after hearing from a number of parents.

The decision came after all but one, who spoke out, supported that policy.

“What terrifies me now is a world we are creating in response to a virus with over 99 percent recovery rate. Myself, other parents, teachers, and students want life at school to go back to normal,” said one parent, who doesn’t want masking required.

Jamie Cuzzola of Kaukauna disagreed, saying, “We’re trying to stop bad things from happening. The last thing any of us want to get is an email saying a teacher, an administrator or student is deafly ill or has passed.”

Superintendent Mark Duerwaechter says the recommendation for optional masking comes after no one tested positive for COVID in the district while attending in person classes and other activities over the summer.

“We had a very successful summer school experience, and our neighboring communities had a very successful summer school experience as well and that is the evidence that helps us support our confidence in this plan,” he said.

However, when discussion over the vaccine came up, some board members were shouted down.

It happened as school board member Chad Berken said, “If you want to not have masks, and if you want to have a normal school year do everything you can to improve that community vaccination rate. It is your choice.”

Administrators will provide the school board with regular updates on COVID activity, and do have the power to make sudden changes if there is an outbreak.

The Menasha Joint School Board also voted Monday night to require masking for students and staff in grades Pre-K thru 6th.

Masking will be optional for those in grades 7 and above.

