Jordan Love to start in first preseason game vs Texans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Packers were back outside practicing Tuesday, preparing for Saturday’s first preseason game against the Texans.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Jordan Love will start at quarterback, however, some point during the game, he’ll be relieved by Kurt Benkert.

As far as Aaron Rodgers, LaFleur said it’s most likely we will not see him at all during this preseason.

These three preseason games in the upcoming weeks are for the young guys.

“I think it’s going to really help us to evaluate those guys,” LaFleur said. “Especially, generally when you go into camp, you have a good indication of who maybe your top 45 guys are. Just when you start getting towards the final few, to be able to go out and see them in live action is going to make that process much easier for all of us.

This will be Love’s first time seeing real game action after all preseason games were canceled in 2020 because of Covid.

“It’s like anything, you don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” LaFleur added. “Luckily for us we have a lot of veterans where we already know what they can do.”

As for the guys added to the injury list Monday, Aaron Jones is still out with that hamstring, Kenny Clark with a groin injury. LeFleur said those injuries are not a long term concern. These guys will be back within a week or two.

Rashan Gary, however, did return to practice Tuesday.

Packers hold public practices again Wednesday and Thursday starting at 10:10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.