Interview: School enrollment dropping in Wisconsin, home schooling on the rise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - New research shows a shift in school enrollment throughout the state of Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, private school enrollment dropped by 1.5% during the 2020-2021 school year, which began during the pandemic.

That drop happened alongside a 2.9% decrease of public school enrollment during that same time frame. The organization states enrollment in public schools has decreased for seven consecutive years.

Additional information shows more people are choosing to have their students either home schooled, or attend virtual charter schools.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the research showed home schooling increased to 3.25%, while charter schools saw enrollment increase by nearly 14%.

