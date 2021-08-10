Inconsistent trash pickup leading to stinky situation

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Chilton, Kiel, Brillion, New Holstein and other nearby communities find themselves in a stinky situation. The company those communities are contracted with, for garbage and recycling pickup, has failed to take out the trash - consistently.

Tuesday is garbage day throughout the City of Chilton, and recycling day for the southern half of the city. But, if this week is like garbage day, the past three months, things might not get emptied on time.

“Sometimes we have one or two sporadic cans missed. Sometimes we have entire subdivisions and streets missed. Some days it’s recycling missed, some days it’s garbage missed,” says Chilton City Administrator David DeTroye.

Chilton is just one of several communities in the area dealing with inconsistent garbage and recycling pickup. According to DeTroye, “Kiel, New Holstein, Chilton, then you have the City of Brillion, Town of Brillion, Town of Chilton, Stockbridge, Town of Rantoul, there’s more Saint Nazianz, everything in this area has been affected.”

DeTroye claims the problems started about three months ago. That’s when, one year into a 10 year contract, signed by several communities with Advanced Disposal, was taken over by Waste Management.

“This time of year, with the way people live their lives, garbage and recycling is an amenity that people want and deserve and they’re paying for it. So we want that customer service,” adds DeTroye.

Chilton officials tell Action 2 News they spoke with Waste Management, presenting the company with a list of 400 garbage pick up complaints from just the city -- in the past three month. Waste Management responded by telling the city it was dealing with things like manpower and truck issues but service would improve.

In the weeks since that conversation, DeTroye says garbage pickup has gotten worse, not better, adding, “We’re at the point right now where we are working with other municipalities to discuss options moving forward, which many include some type of legal action to try and force the hand. It doesn’t matter who we contract with, we just want the problem solved.”

Garbage pickup was going on, in Chilton, on Tuesday, but no one from Waste Management returned Action 2 News requests looking for comment about the inconsistent service.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.