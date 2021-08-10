Green Bay drive-by shooting victim charged after breaking bond condition, shooter still at large

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Court documents are revealing new details in a drive-by shooting this past weekend in Green Bay.

As previously reported, police were called to a report of a shooting near the 100 block of S. Oakland Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers say they found multiple shell casings at the scene, and said one person was shot, saying he suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The shooting victim has identified in court documents as 18-year-old Danna Willis.

As of Monday, Willis is charged with three counts of bail jumping and one count of possessing THC.

According to the criminal complaint, the person who called in the shooting said a red, four door car went north on N. Oakland and a maroon, small SUV was also involved.

The caller stated someone from the red car shot into a vehicle parked on the street.

Officers learned Willis, as well as two others, had gone to St. Mary’s Hospital. Police then drove to the hospital to speak with those who was at the scene of the shooting.

According to the complaint, one of the males told police his name was Matthew Walker, adding he was 16-years-old and lives in the area for the summer. In addition, the document says he told police he goes to school in Chicago where his mother lives, but has been in trouble in this area before.

Officers eventually identified him as 16-year-old RS, and he had a warrant through Brown County, as well as citation to be issued, according to documents. It goes on to say RS went to school in the Green Bay school district, and has history with police.

RS then told police he didn’t know who the driver was in the car he was in, the front passenger, or what type of vehicle he was in, stating he was in the back middle seat with Willis on his left side.

According to documents, RS said they were talking while parked on the side of the road, and a red car pulled up and shot at them, saying he believed the shooter was the front passenger.

RS was then detained due to providing police with a false name.

Afterwards, police then spoke with Willis, who said he also didn’t know the driver or front passenger of the car he was in, saying he only knew RS and his cousin, identified by police as MTJ.

Willis then told police he saw a vehicle pull up and start shooting, saying he heard about eight shots, and a black male was on the passenger side was the shooter. The complaint states Willis told police there were kids on the sidewalk the vehicle drove past, but didn’t hear any argument.

RS was then taken to the police station to be interviewed, and the Willis’ clothing was collected by police. The clothes had been bagged, and were then brought to the police department.

While at the department, the complaint states a baggy containing a green, leafy substance was sitting on the sweatpants worn by Willis at the time of the shooting.

When officers removed the pants, they say another bag with a green leafy substance was found in the left pocket.

After testing the substances found in both of the baggies found with Willis’ clothing, police say they tested positive for marijuana, which contains THC.

Court records show Willis had previously been charged with Robbery, Obstructing and Bail Jumping. He had been allowed to be released on bond with the condition that he did not commit any new crimes. The bonds and their conditions were in effect on that day.

Police have not arrested anyone in regards to the shooting as of this time.

