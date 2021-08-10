Formal charges filed against woman accused of shooting Oconto Falls police officer

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - Court documents show formal charges have been filed against a 29-year-old Oconto Falls woman who is accused of shooting a police officer late last week.

According to the criminal complaint, 29-year-old Alisha Kocken has been charged with the following:

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Resisting an Officer Causing a Soft Tissue Injury to Officer, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, use of a Dangerous Weapon

Aggravated Battery, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Disarming a Peace Officer

Intentionally Pointing a Firearm at Another

Discharge of a Firearm Within 100 Yards of a Building

Disorderly Conduct, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

All charges except Pointing a Firearm, Discharge Within 100 Yards of a Building, and Disorderly Conduct are felonies.

As previously reported, an Oconto Falls police officer survived a shooting last Friday morning after responding to reports of several hang-up calls to 911.

The complaint states officers were called to the 100 block of Elm Avenue in Oconto Falls during the morning of August 6 to help with a critical incident where an on-duty Oconto Falls officer was injured.

The officer, who has only been identified as a woman, was hospitalized at St. Vincent Hospital, and documents state a visible injury could be seen on the top right of the officer’s head.

While being interviewed at the hospital, the she told investigators a call came in regarding a suspicious incident on Elm Avenue at about 10:30 a.m. that day.

Dispatch said a phone call was received from a woman who stated someone was trying to kidnap her child, and the woman then hung up.

However, dispatch also reportedly stated at that time that the caller wasn’t providing proper details, and the information that was given seemed suspicious.

The female officer then went to the apartment, and the door was opened by Kocken. Documents state Kocken’s child was in the apartment, as well as another person, identified as JLW.

That’s when the responding officer asked Kocken regarding the kidnapping complaint and suspicious activity. Kocken then allegedly stated that she wanted her “dad” removed from the residence, and indicated that JLW was her father. However, the complaint states the officer then learned JLW was really Kocken’s boyfriend.

When the officer looked at JLW, the complaint states JLW was trying to remove the apartment key from his key ring. Then, Kocken reportedly became upset, and grabbed the key ring from his hands. Eventually, JLW left the apartment, and Kocken reportedly slammed the door shut.

After the door was closed, the officer spoke with JLW, who told police he was staying with Kocken, and had been in a relationship with her. The complaint states he then indicated that he took Kocken’s child to the park just south of the apartment complex before Kocken had called the dispatch center. He then claimed Kocken walked over to the park and began accusing him of kidnapping her child. The officer then said JLW it would be possible to help make arrangements for him to stay elsewhere that day and night.

The complaint goes on to say Kocken eventually opened the door to her apartment, and a woman from a neighboring apartment came out and asked what was going on. Then, the document state’s Kocken’s child left Kocken’s apartment and went over by the neighbor.

Soon after, Kocken left her apartment, and allegedly accused others of attempting to kidnap her child. She eventually started walking toward the east stairwell and went downstairs.

The officer who had responded to the call then followed Kocken and tried to calm her down, and tried to “blanket” Kocken’s arm, according to the complaint.

That’s when documents state Kocken turned around and tried to aggressively lunge at the officer, who was able to remove her “Taser”, and deployed it to try and stop Kocken’s behavior. However, the complaint states the deployment appeared to not influence her, and Kocken reportedly then grabbed the officer’s hair, pulling her to her knees in front of Kocken.

The struggle continued, and eventually the officer felt something on her right side, which she noted was here her 9mm duty handgun was located. However, she then was able to detect the firearm was missing, and realized Kocken had removed the firearm from her holster, according to the complaint. Soon after, the officer said she heard two gunshots, and felt a third shot her her head.

Documents state the officer then ran from the scene after determining Kocken had her back towards her, and although she didn’t know the extent of her injuries, the complaint states she determined she wasn’t in a condition to attempt to arrest Kocken due to the amount of blood coming from her injury.

She was then able to drive her squad vehicle to the home of an off-duty Oconto County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who helped give medical attention to the on-duty officer.

Eventually, other officers arrived at the apartment complex and were able to take Kocken into custody, with the complaint stating she was “combative” while being arrested.

While being interviewed, the officer said she had a digital recording of the incident, and when it was played back, the complaint states Kocken could be heard screaming “I’ll kill you.”

Although formal charges were filed Tuesday, online court records do not show a future court date for Kocken as of this publishing.

Action 2 News reported Monday that the officer who was injured has been released from the hospital, and is now recovering at home.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.