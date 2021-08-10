Districts maintain masking policies despite DPI’s guideline update

Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction wants all school districts to require masks this fall, but many have already decided to make it optional for staff and students. The Northeast Wisconsin school districts Action 2 News checked in with on Tuesday to say they aren’t expecting to change its plans for the fall.

However, health care professionals are highlighting a little-known Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline that could impact the need to quarantine.

Just last week, the Kewaunee School District announced masks would be optional. The superintendent said their goal is to have a “normal start to the school year”, but he said it’s a fluid situation and will make changes if needed.

The Howard Suamico School District sent an email to parents on Monday to remind them that ‘masks are strongly encouraged but not required.’

The Green Bay Area Public School District has decided some of its students will be required to wear a mask, those in 3k-to 6th grade will have to wear them while indoors. Doctors say that decision may help the district limit mandatory quarantine for students.

“Masking can help schools stay open by reducing the amount of quarantine we have to do. We’d have to pull fewer children from school if they are masked,” said Dr. Greg DeMuri, pediatric infectious disease specialist with UW-Health.

“The impact is huge for parents, for their ability to consistently attend work,” said Dr. Sabrina Butteris, Vice-Chair of Clinical Affairs for the Department of Pediatrics at UW-Health. “It’s huge for educators to be able to have kids consistently in classes not in and out in such a disrupted way.”

Dr. Butteris said the CDC guideline has been in place since July 9, saying she thinks ‘people missed this a little bit in terms of the conversation’.

“It means that if your child is fully masked and they’re with a fully-masked child … and that child becomes positive for covid, the other children around them are able to stay in school rather than be home for that full quarantine period,” said Dr. Butteris.

This exception only applies to schools that are committing to fully masking their population.

“It’s not to penalize any schools it’s just to say we know what’s safe and we know what’s protected,” said Dr. Butteris.

Dr. Butteris and Dr. DeMuri say masks are made of breathable material and do not cause any build-up of CO2. If you have questions, they recommend talking to your child’s pediatrician.

