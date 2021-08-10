DANGEROUS STORMS POSSIBLE LATE TODAY

It’s a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for some big storms late today... Areas of dense fog will be a nuisance this morning, but visibility will gradually improve. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise well into the 80s away from the lakeshore. With the very humid air across the area, our heat indices will be in the steamy 90s.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop across central Wisconsin this afternoon and then push into eastern Wisconsin before sunset. While powerful storms are possible across all of northeast Wisconsin, they’re most likely from Green Bay and to the SOUTH... We’re concerned these storms will have damaging straight-line winds, hail and more heavy rainfall. Due to the overly saturated ground, flash flooding could become a major problem through this evening. An isolated tornado or two is also possible as the storms move through the area. Keep informed with any sudden changes with the weather over the next several hours!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

STRONG STORMS LATE TODAY

TODAY: W/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 KTS WAVES: 2-2′

TODAY: Early fog may be dense. Sun returns, then strong thunderstorms late. Hot and humid. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Strong evening storms, then some clearing. Mega-muggy. LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid. Mostly sunny, but more late storms... Could be strong. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, but turning less humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temps. HIGH: 79 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning slightly humid. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.