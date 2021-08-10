Advertisement

Assembly Elections Committee Chair discusses subpoena for Brown County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A member of the Wisconsin legislature who filed subpoenas against Brown and Milwaukee Counties regarding the 2020 election is speaking out about her decision to do so.

The move to subpoena the counties comes from Representative Janel Brandtjen (R-Menominee Falls) is now getting national attention.

The seven page long legal document demands the turnover of ballots, voting machines, software, and routers.

As previously reported, Brandtjen announced Friday she had issued the subpoenas.

Brandtjen is the Chair of the Assembly Elections Committee, and was part of a recent trip down to watch the Arizona election audit.

She argues the requests are valid, despite attorneys for the legislature saying only the assembly speaker has the authority to issue subpoenas.

When asked what would happen if the counties don’t comply, Brandtjen responded with “Well, I think the question because - that’s a great question. If you’re so secure about your elections, why wouldn’t you go through this process?”

Local and state election officials have repeatedly said there was no widespread issues in the 2020 election.

“Nothing went wrong with our election, so the idea that somehow this individual using information from Arizona somehow is going to find something, it is just so abhorrent to our democracy,” said Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

Election officials, Congress and the courts all acknowledge that President Joe Biden won in Wisconsin.

