Allegiant to set up base operations at Appleton International Airport

Allegiant Airlines is growing its footprint at Louisville International Airport.
Allegiant Airlines is growing its footprint at Louisville International Airport. (Source: yuxi3200/flickr)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Allegiant Travel Company has announced plans to build an aircraft and crew base at Appleton International Airport.

It is a $50 million investment that welcomes two Airbus A320 planes to the airport. Allegiant says the investment will create “66 new, high-wage jobs.”

The carrier is expected to begin base operations on March 2, 2022.

The Las Vegas-based airline says the base will allow for new routes and more flights. Locally-based crew members will return home each night.

Allegiant offers non-stop flights to vacation destinations like Orlando, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

Allegiant will be looking to hire pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and ground personnel for the base operation.

In May, Appleton International Airport was listed as one of the Top 25 Growth Airports in the United States by Boyd Group International.

