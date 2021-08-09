Wisconsin DHS reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in latest update

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the 7-day average for coronavirus cases has once again increased, jumping from 1,021 to 1,087 new cases per day. Since the state’s latest report from last Friday, the DHS says another 2,289 people have tested positive for the virus, which causes COVID-19. Our records show the DHS hasn’t reported more than 2,000 new cases in one report since January 22. Keep in mind the agency does not provide COVID-19 updates on weekends, and the cases come from three days worth of testing.

Meanwhile, the state’s positivity rate -- the percentage of all tests coming back positive – held steady at 7.4%. Since the first patient in Wisconsin was hospitalized for COVID-19 more than a year and a half ago, the state has seen 630,296 confirmed cases.

The state is continuing to average 1 death per day from COVID-19. On Monday, the DHS increased the death toll by six to 7,454. After holding steady at 1.19% for seven days, the state’s death rate dropped to 1.18% Monday. That rate is for all known cases. Out of the six deaths caused by COVID-19 that were reported Monday by the DHS, one of those was registered in Dodge County. There were no COVID-19 deaths reported to the state that happened in the past 30 days.

Since Friday, the state reported another 116 hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment, the same number reported last week on Tuesday. We calculate the state is averaging 66 COVID-19 hospitalizations per day, and that 5.36% of all coronavirus cases in the last year-and-a-half resulted in hospitalization – which equals 33,787 people. Most recovered, but some are so-called “long haulers” who have lingering effects from their infection, ranging from chronic headaches to breathing problems to “brain fog.”

When you take discharges and deaths into account with the new admissions, there were 481 people hospitalized for COVID-19 around the state, 63 more than Friday’s report from the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), and 160 of those patients are in intensive care, which is 20 more than the previous report.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region are treating 39 patients, with 15 in ICU. That’s 1 more in ICU, and one fewer patient overall since Friday. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 25 patients – an increase of five from Friday -- with 7 in ICU, an increase of three since that last report.

The CDC says the delta variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus. The CDC revised masking guidelines after discovering vaccinated people infected with the delta variant can carry the same viral load as the unvaccinated and transmit it to others, but the vaccinated are less likely to require hospitalization even if they get sick.

Vaccinations

The state reports as of Monday, 13,899 more Wisconsinites reported getting a dose and 6,296 are now considered fully vaccinated.

By our calculations, an average 5,767 Wisconsinites started their vaccinations each day over the past 7 days, and an average of 2,818 people became fully vaccinated.

The DHS reports 52.7% of the state’s entire population has received at least one vaccine dose, including 49.8% of the population that’s fully vaccinated. Not counting children -- who up to age 12 aren’t eligible for the vaccine -- 63.6% of Wisconsin’s adult population is vaccinated, including 60.3% receiving their full dosage.

Outagamie County could see 50% of its population fully vaccinated at some point this week – it is currently at 49.8%, according to state health officials. Dodge County now has 40.0% of its population vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the DHS.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (FRIDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 52.9% (+0.2) 50.1% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 47.7% (+0.2) 45.1% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 42.6% (+0.3) 40.0% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 67.9% (+0.2) 65.3% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 45.4% (+0.3) 42.9% (+0.0) Forest (9,004) 43.3% (+0.1) 41.2% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.0% (+0.0) 43.4% (+0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 46.4% (+0.1) 44.1% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 42.8% (+0.2) 40.9% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 49.9% (+0.2) 47.1% (+0.2) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 43.6% (+0.2) 41.3% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 56.1% (+0.3) 50.6% (+0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 44.1% (+0.1) 42.0% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 52.8% (+0.3) 49.8% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 39.1% (+0.3) 36.8% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 51.2% (+0.2) 48.6% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 45.4% (+0.2) 43.2% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 37.5% (+0.2) 35.8% (+0.1) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 50.7% (+0.2) 48.0% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 243,259 (51.3%) (+0.2) 230,563 (48.6%) (+0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 269,939 (49.1%) (+0.2) 255,226 (46.4%) (+0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,071,261 (52.7%) (+0.2) 2,896,807 (49.8%) (+0.2)

The DHS says three in 10 teenagers ages 12-15 years old have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series in Wisconsin, with 30.1% having received both doses. In addition, another 0.8% of that same population received their first dose of the vaccine since Friday’s report.

In addition, the agency says half of adults ages 25-34 years of age have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (50.1%) , an increase of 0.4% since Friday. There are also now 6 out of every 10 adults in the 45-54 years-old age group who are partially vaccinated.

State health officials also report 7 in 10 adults ages 55-64 (70.1%) have now received at least one dose of the vaccine – an increase of 0.2% since Friday.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since Friday’s report)

12-15: 36.5% received a dose (+0.8)/30.1% completed (+0.4)

16-17: 44.5% received a dose (+0.5)/39.5% completed (+0.2)

18-24: 45.8% received a dose (+0.3)/41.5% completed (+0.2)

25-34: 50.1% received a dose (+0.4)/46.4% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 58.0% received a dose (+0.3)/54.4% completed (+0.2)

45-54: 60.1% received a dose (+0.2)/56.8% completed (+0.2)

55-64: 70.1% received a dose (+0.2)/67.1% completed (+0.1)

65+: 84.1% received a dose (+0.0)/81.9% completed (+0.0)

Early Monday afternoon, Evers’ office announced 194 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered during the opening days of the Wisconsin State Fair. The clinic at the fair will run from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. through the end of the fair on August 15. To incentivize COVID-19 vaccinations, the state is offering free cream puffs at the Wisconsin State Fair to anyone who gets the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a clinic in the fair in West Allis.

Outagamie County Public Health and the Wisconsin National Guard have partnered up on a COVID-19 vaccine clinic inside the Fox River Mall. The walk-in clinic near Scheels will operate on select dates through September 2, from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. Get a list of dates on the Outagamie County website.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,532 cases (+62) (259 deaths)

Calumet – 5,973 cases (+21) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 2,440 cases (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,225 cases (+34) (178 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,675 cases (+4) (30 deaths)

Florence - 458 cases (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,879 cases (+49) (133 deaths)

Forest - 986 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 1,101 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,647 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,006 cases (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,410 cases (+9) (28 deaths)

Langlade - 2,081 cases (+11) (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,779 cases (+18) (76 deaths)

Marinette - 4,286 cases (+11) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 1,823 cases (41 deaths)

Menominee – 817 cases (+2) (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,622 cases (+10) (63 deaths)

Outagamie – 21,205 cases (+43) (226 deaths)

Shawano – 4,834 cases (+3) (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 14,199 cases (+33) (154 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,058 cases (+7) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,242 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,742 cases (+28) (204 deaths)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

