Oconto Falls officer released from hospital after shooting

OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A police officer who was shot in Oconto Falls Friday has been released from the hospital.

Oconto Falls Police Chief Brad Olsen says the officer is at home and recovering. The officer’s name was not released.

Action 2 News will be following up on this story Monday and will be working to provide new details when we get them.

A 29-year-old Oconto Falls woman is in custody and facing a charge of attempted first degree intentional homicide, according to Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Skarban said the officer was responding to several hang-up calls to 911 from the 100-block of Elm Ave. Information was gathered that there may be a hostage situation, and multiple agencies responded and found the officer with a gunshot wound.

Skarban and Oconto Falls Police Chief Brad Olsen didn’t know if the suspect had a gun or if the suspect got hold of the officer’s weapon. They were not aware of previous police contacts with her.

Chief Olsen said the officer has been with the police department for about two years.

Sheriff Skarban said more specifics will come out in the criminal complaint when the suspect is formally charged. Her name should be made public when she makes her court appearance.

