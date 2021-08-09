Highly invasive plant found in Oconto County

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A highly invasive plant has been discovered in Oconto County.

It’s called the European frogbit. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says it has the potential to invade shallow or slow-moving water areas.

The prohibited plant is “... known for its petite lily pad-like leaves and elusive white flower, originally inhabited Europe and parts of Asia and Africa,” reads a statement from the DNR.

The plant was discovered in late July by a botanist conducting surveys for the Great Lakes Coastal Wetland Monitoring Program.

“The streams, wetlands and drainages along the west shore of Green Bay are highly valued ecosystems for many fish species including Northern Pike, Yellow Perch, and many forage fish along with many species of birds, amphibians, and native plants,” said Ken Dolata, Department Head for the Oconto County Land Conservation Department.

The DNR says large mats of the plant can become dense and reduce light for native plants and prohibit movement of large fish and diving ducks.

The DNR believes it was introduced through boats.

“For this population in particular, movement by boats is likely as there is a nearby boat launch that is heavily used by boaters from throughout the Midwest who travel long distances to experience the Green Bay fishery. It is also possible that it was released from a water garden or aquarium since European frogbit was once a popular ornamental plant. Once introduced, natural dispersal is also possible given its ability to overwinter and spread rapidly,” said Amanda Smith, a DNR Invasive Species Specialist.

The European frogbit has been found in marshes and tributaries of Green Bay that are connected by drainage ditches. The DNR is working to remove the plants.

The DNR asks people to keep an eye out for the plant and report sightings. CLICK HERE to make a report.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.