Future USS Nantucket christened at Marinette Marine

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Littoral Combat Ship built at Fincantieri Marinette Marine was christened over the weekend.

LCS 27 is the future USS Nantucket. It was launched into the Menominee River Saturday.

Lockheed Martin says the LCS Freedom-variant is “a resilient, flexible warship, designed to meet the evolving missions of the U.S. Navy.”

The LCS can reach speeds of 40 knots. It is equipped with Rolling Airframe Missiles and a Mark 110 gun that can fire 220 rounds per minute.

“Building LCS 27 and sister ships for the U.S. Navy is an honor and we are proud to be the nation’s shipyard in the heartland. The launch and christening we witnessed is a testament to the hard work of more than 2,500 shipbuilders who pass through our gates, put on their hard hats and build American warships,” said Mark Vandroff, Fincantieri Marinette Marine CEO.

Lockheed Martine says there are six more ships in stages of production.

