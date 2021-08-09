FOG TONIGHT... STORMS RETURN TUESDAY

A spotty shower or storm will be possible this evening. Severe weather is not expected, but there is another problem: Areas of fog, some of which could be dense by daybreak.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to arrive late tomorrow. They could contain damaging winds and hail. However, most concerning might be the risk of more heavy rainfall in areas that got way too much rain over the weekend. We’ll be on alert for flash flooding with any storms that develop late tomorrow.

A few storms may return Wednesday... And even Thursday could feature another storm. Our weather pattern finally changes late in the week... Look for sunshine and more comfortable weather on Friday and into the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

TUESDAY: NW backing SW 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20 MPH WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Stray t’shower early? Decreasing clouds. Fog develops. Muggy. LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Hot and very humid. Hazy sun gives way to late storms - Some storms be strong. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. A few spotty storms. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A spotty storm possible. Less humid late. HIGH: 85 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Partly sunny, slightly humid. HIGH: 82

