Feast with the Beasts fundraiser Monday
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The 21st annual Feast with the Beasts is Monday evening at the NEW Zoo, 4378 Reforestation Rd.
The event is hosted by the NEW Zoological Society.
The hours are 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.
The fundraiser features more than 35 food and beverage vendors.
Feast with the Beasts supports the mission of the NEW Zoological Society.
