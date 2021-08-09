Feast with the Beasts fundraiser Monday

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - The 21st annual Feast with the Beasts is Monday evening at the NEW Zoo, 4378 Reforestation Rd.

The event is hosted by the NEW Zoological Society.

The hours are 6-8 p.m. Tickets are $40 for general admission. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The fundraiser features more than 35 food and beverage vendors.

Feast with the Beasts supports the mission of the NEW Zoological Society.

There's still time to get tickets for this Monday's Feast with the Beasts event! Sample food and drink from over 30 different vendors from around Northeastern Wisconsin - while surrounded by the animals of the Zoo! It's sure to be a WILD time. Learn more: https://t.co/3jWtFaKl5E pic.twitter.com/SgOkJ45TtH — NEW Zoo & Adventure Park (@NEWZOOGB) August 6, 2021

