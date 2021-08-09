Advertisement

Evers hands Wisconsin hotels $70 million in coronavirus aid

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Gov. Tony Evers is handing Wisconsin hotels $70 million in federal coronavirus aid.

The governor announced the move Monday. He says grants of up to $2 million went out Friday to 888 lodging businesses around the state to help offset losses resulting from the pandemic.

The money is part of $140 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars designated for Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries, including $11.25 million for movie theaters, $12 million for live-event small businesses, $2.8 million for minor league sports teams and $8 million for summer camps.

