Doctors discuss ‘heartbreak’ of treating unvaccinated patients

Wis. (WBAY) - Health Care professionals have been on the front lines since day one of the pandemic and now they are gearing up for another surge as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the nation and here in Wisconsin.

“The idea of being kind of burned out on this is, is truly there,” said Dr. David Palubiak, a hospitalist with Prevea Health and HSHS. “So we’re not having dedicated discussions on how is everybody feeling or are we ready for this? It’s more just kind of like it’s time to do it again. Let’s do it.”

While treating COVID-19 patients has become the norm for a lot of healthcare professionals, it doesn’t make it any easier for them.

“Frustration was back in the fall when we watched large gatherings and things. Now it’s to the point of exasperation. I can’t believe we’re going to go through this again, vaccinated or not it doesn’t matter, we are going to be faced with probably increased numbers, bed shortages, a lot is gonna have to be done again and we see it as preventable,” said Dr. Palubiak.

Preventable is a word Dr. Ann Sheehy with UW-Health also brought up when talking about current COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

“Just like national statistics show the vast majority of our patients hospitalized with COVID now, have been unvaccinated,” said Dr. Sheehy.

To be clear, a patient’s vaccination record has no impact on the level of care provided by health care professionals.

“There’s never been a conversation with any colleagues, doctor or nurse anywhere that would say, ‘well they’re not vaccinated, so treat them differently,’... no,” said Dr. Palubiak.

While it doesn’t change the level of care, it does add another layer of heartache for both doctors.

“It’s harder to feel the same as we did back in April when this … caught us through no fault of anybody. If somebody passed now that wasn’t vaccinated, it’d be more of a, ‘oh boy, why did this have to happen,” said Dr. Palubiak.

“It’s heartbreaking when we admit patients that haven’t been vaccinated and now they’re in the hospital and now it’s kind of, ‘we hope that they’re fortunate and their COVID turns around and they have a mild case,’ but, you know, many of those patients are going to lose their lives at this point,” said Dr. Sheehy.

Dr. Sheehy says losing patients isn’t just hard on the patient’s family, but also the providers who help them say their final goodbye.

“I think those are the memories that as healthcare providers those last times were hearing patients say goodbye to their loved ones and hoping that they’re going to connect again,” said Dr. Sheehy. “Those moments are extremely painful, and I think those are the moments we in healthcare are never going to forget in this pandemic.”

The doctors said as Delta surges, at least there are protocols already in place this time around.

“A lot of the works been done already and I use that to fall back on as well, at least this time we have a roadmap,” said Dr. Palubiak. “3:23 Same thing with we’re vaccinated, so there’s a certain amount of protection there. That’s how I’m doing in personally.”

