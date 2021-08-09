Advertisement

ANOTHER CHANCE OF STORMS TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After getting soaked this weekend, it would be nice to see some drier weather. Unfortunately, as an upper level area of low pressure moves through a very humid air mass across northeast Wisconsin, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop. For what it’s worth, it looks like the storms will not be as severe and not as widespread as what we experienced over the past couple days.

With more clouds than sun, your Monday is also going to be warm and humid. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to arrive late tomorrow. They could contain damaging winds and hail. However, most concerning might be the risk of more heavy rainfall in areas that got way too much rain over the weekend. We’ll be on alert for flash flooding with any storms that develop late tomorrow.

Our weather pattern finally changes late in the week... Look for sunshine and more comfortable weather on Friday and into the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WINDS & WAVES:

WATERSPOUTS POSSIBLE?

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: W/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Spotty showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Fog develops. Mega-muggy. LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Hazy sun gives way to late storms... May be strong. HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Spotty afternoon storms. Less humid late. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid late. HIGH: 78

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic image of rain.
How much rain did you receive from August 7-8?
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against...
Packers WR Funchess apologizes for slur against Asians
Green Bay shooting Saturday
One person is injured after a shooting in Green Bay Saturday
Neenah Police: Main Street back open following fatal crash in downtown area
The crash remains under investigation.
Head-on crash in Dodge County kills 2, injures 1

Latest News

August 9 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Muggy Monday
Monday's temps will be near-normal for early August, but it will be muggy
First Alert Weather: Quiet weather overnight... isolated rain still possible
First Alert Weather
ADDITIONAL STORM CHANCES THIS WEEK
Two tornadoes confirmed in southern Wisconsin