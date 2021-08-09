ANOTHER CHANCE OF STORMS TODAY

After getting soaked this weekend, it would be nice to see some drier weather. Unfortunately, as an upper level area of low pressure moves through a very humid air mass across northeast Wisconsin, additional showers and thunderstorms will develop. For what it’s worth, it looks like the storms will not be as severe and not as widespread as what we experienced over the past couple days.

With more clouds than sun, your Monday is also going to be warm and humid. High temperatures will be near 80 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Meanwhile, Tuesday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to arrive late tomorrow. They could contain damaging winds and hail. However, most concerning might be the risk of more heavy rainfall in areas that got way too much rain over the weekend. We’ll be on alert for flash flooding with any storms that develop late tomorrow.

Our weather pattern finally changes late in the week... Look for sunshine and more comfortable weather on Friday and into the weekend, with highs in the upper 70s.

WINDS & WAVES:

WATERSPOUTS POSSIBLE?

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TUESDAY: W/S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Spotty showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Fog develops. Mega-muggy. LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Hazy sun gives way to late storms... May be strong. HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Spotty afternoon storms. Less humid late. HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Comfortable again. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly humid late. HIGH: 78

