Agencies to hold emergency exercises at Point Beach Nuclear Plant

Point Beach Nuclear Plant (FILE)
Point Beach Nuclear Plant (FILE)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc County Emergency Services will conduct emergency response exercises at Point Beach Nuclear Plant in August and September.

Federal regulations require state and local governments to twice a year show that they can protect people living within 10 miles of a nuclear plant in event of an emergency.

State and Manitowoc County agencies will participate in the exercises.

“It’s highly unlikely we will ever have to implement these procedures in our Emergency Operations Plan for a nuclear plant incident,” said Travis Waack, Emergency Services Director. “However, participating in these exercises makes us better prepared as a community to respond to a wide variety of disaster scenarios.”

The county will open simulated evacuee reception center at the highway shop. Holy Family and Seehafer Broadcasting will be part of the exercises.

A practice run is Aug. 9 and 10. The actual exercise in front of FEMA will be held Sept. 13 and 14.

