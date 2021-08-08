Advertisement

Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.(Source: Santa Cruz Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A California woman sitting in her car admiring the view near a lighthouse was so startled by a stranger that she drove off a cliff.

The woman was parked Thursday outside the Mark Abbot Memorial Lighthouse overlooking Monterey Bay when a stranger startled her by opening her passenger side door.

The incident panicked the woman enough that she stepped on the gas and went over the short cliff behind the lighthouse.

Police say this was “truly an accident.” The person who opened the passenger door had parked nearby in a similar car and, because it was dark, mistook her car for theirs.

Fortunately, the driver suffered only a minor injury to her foot.

The wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.

SCPD Happy to Report No Major Injuries | Last night, a woman sitting in her parked car in the lighthouse parking lot was...

Posted by Santa Cruz Police on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Oconto Falls officer stable at hospital after shooting; suspect in custody
The more contagious strain of the virus could soon be the dominant variant in Wisconsin.
COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin keep going up
Nicholas Hope, 36 and Haley Pelot, 28
2 from Wisconsin Rapids arrested following Amber Alert, baby found safe
Cornelius Dupree Russell
$500,000 cash bond set for Green Bay man charged in Little Wolf River shooting
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

Despite a rain delay, and lightning evacuation at 6:50 just before the practice, Packers fan...
Packers fans happy to be back at Lambeau Field for Family Night
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard hard with weekend of wildfire fears
Green Bay shooting Saturday
One person is injured after a shooting in Green Bay Saturday
The crash remains under investigation.
Head-on crash in Dodge County kills 2, injures 1