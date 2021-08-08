Advertisement

Two men killed in crash resulting from racing in Milwaukee

(Storyblocks)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say two men have died as a result of a two vehicles racing on the streets of Milwaukee.

Officials say the victims, both 22-year-old Milwaukee men, suffered serious injuries in a crash and died at the scene.

According to police, the victims’ vehicle was struck at a high rate of speed during a two-vehicle race about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two Milwaukee men have been arrested as a result of the crash.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police lights by night
Motorcyclist severely injured in crash, found with drone after walking away from crash scene
Green Bay shooting Saturday
One person is injured after a shooting in Green Bay Saturday
Police at the scene of an incident in Oconto Falls. Aug. 6, 2021.
Oconto Falls officer stable at hospital after shooting; suspect in custody
The crash remains under investigation.
Head-on crash in Dodge County kills 2, injures 1
A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Joan Robinson of Kimberly, Wisconsin.
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for Kimberly woman

Latest News

Strong Storms Possible Again Later Today!
First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms & Flash Flooding Possible Again Later Today!
6 Grant Co. homes destroyed; over a dozen more damaged in Sat. storms
The family is starting to pick up the pieces and rebuild, but they say they are glad everyone...
Tornado destroys family’s house and barn near Boscobel
Homes underwater in the Camden Place neighborhood in Eau Claire.
Major flooding in Eau Claire neighborhood after Saturday downpour